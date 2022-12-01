BYJU'S tops list of largest companies funded by PE/VC investors

BYJU'S tops list of largest companies funded by PE/VC investors1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- Below is the list of most valuable companies funded by Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors
Edtech major BYJU's, with value of ₹47,680 crore, has topped the list of most valuable companies that attracted Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India. Ola takes second spot and Paytm takes third.
Edtech major BYJU's, with value of ₹47,680 crore, has topped the list of most valuable companies that attracted Private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investments in India. Ola takes second spot and Paytm takes third.
Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India.
Burgundy Private, which is Axis Bank’s Private Banking Business, and Hurun India released the ‘2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500’. This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India.
These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.
These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.
Below is the list of most valuable companies funded by PE/VC investors. Take a look:
Below is the list of most valuable companies funded by PE/VC investors. Take a look:
1. BYJU'S
1. BYJU'S
2. Ola
2. Ola
3. Paytm
3. Paytm
4. Oyo
4. Oyo
5. Swiggy
5. Swiggy
6. Zomato
6. Zomato
7. Sharechat
7. Sharechat
8. Dailyhunt
8. Dailyhunt
9. Dream11
9. Dream11
10. PharmEasy
10. PharmEasy
10. Udaan
10. Udaan
Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "With a total value of US$2.7tn, which is equal to India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of US$820bn and employed 7.3 million staff, which is more than the working population of the United Arab Emirates."
Anas Rahman Junaid, Managing Director and Chief Researcher, Hurun India, said, "With a total value of US$2.7tn, which is equal to India’s current GDP, they make up the backbone of India’s economy. Together, these 500 companies had combined sales of US$820bn and employed 7.3 million staff, which is more than the working population of the United Arab Emirates."