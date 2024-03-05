Byju's transfers $533 million to non-US subsidiary, Camshaft no longer in charge
Byju’s Alpha, the US subsidiary of the edtech firm, had initially appointed wealth-management firm Camshaft to handle its funds
The funds from Camshaft were first transferred to another fully owned US subsidiary of Byju’s, and from there to a fund outside the US, according to the company
Bengaluru: Byju's funds amounting to $533 million are currently in a 100% non-US subsidiary and Florida-based Camshaft Capital Fund is no longer handling the money, the troubled edtech firm said on Tuesday.