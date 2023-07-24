Byju's trims expenses, vacates largest Bengaluru office space: Report

India's ed-tech company, Byju's, has decided to leave its biggest office space in Bengaluru in an effort to reduce expenses and strengthen its financial position due to a delay in receiving funding.

As reported by Moneycontrol citing sources, the company has also relinquished a part of another office space in the same city, according to insiders.

As per the report, Byju's, which had three office spaces in Bengaluru, including the 5.58 lakh square feet property in Kalyani Tech Park, has now vacated this particular location.

As of July 23, at least six employees confirmed that the company has asked its employees to either work from its other premises or work remotely from their homes. Furthermore, Byju's has also surrendered two out of the nine floors it occupied in Prestige Tech Park, according to employees, the report further stated.

Mint could not independently confirm the development.

"Byju's has over 3 million square feet of rented spaces across the country to support its requirements. Expansion and reduction in office space is based on changes in working policies and business priorities which is very regular and is aimed at boosting operational efficiencies," a spokesperson for Byju's said.

Last year in June, Byju's leased two buildings named Magnolia and Ebony in Kalyani Tech Park, located in Brookfield. However, last month, the company decided to vacate the Magnolia building and relocated its employees to the Ebony building.

According to information from employees, Byju's has now instructed all its staff to work from the Prestige Tech Park and its main office situated on Baneghatta Main Road.

The company's financial struggles were further highlighted when it came under scrutiny by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for non-payment of PF dues last month. This incident pointed to cash flow problems for Byju's. Despite agreeing to settle the payments before July 15, the company only paid provident fund (PF) for 738 employees in June. In contrast, data on the official EPFO portal revealed that for May, Byju's had made PF payments for nearly 25,000 employees.

Earlier in June, Byju's laid off more employees, affecting nearly a thousand people across different verticals. The latest job cuts will reportedly affect around 2% of the company's workforce. The popular startup had already cut more than 3,000 jobs in the past year in two separate rounds.

The company, which employs around 50,000 employees, is one of India's largest startups, once valued at $22 billion. It was founded in 2011 and has attracted global investors such as General Atlantic, BlackRock and Sequoia Capital over the past decade.

In recent months, however, BYJU'S has found itself mired in legal and financial woes. Blackrock marked the company's valuation down to $8.2 billion last month - over 60% below its peak valuation. Prior to that, the investment management company had marked the startup down to $11 billion in March. BYJU'S is also fighting a battle in US courts with creditors who want an early repayment of a $1.2 billion loan.

(With inputs from agencies)