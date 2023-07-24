Byju's trims expenses, vacates largest Bengaluru office space: Report

Byju's trims expenses, vacates largest Bengaluru office space: Report3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 02:00 PM IST
India's ed-tech company Byju's is leaving its largest office space in Bengaluru and relinquishing part of another office space to reduce expenses and strengthen its financial position after a funding delay.
