Byju's trims expenses, vacates largest Bengaluru office space: Report

The company's financial struggles were further highlighted when it came under scrutiny by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) for non-payment of PF dues last month. This incident pointed to cash flow problems for Byju's. Despite agreeing to settle the payments before July 15, the company only paid provident fund (PF) for 738 employees in June. In contrast, data on the official EPFO portal revealed that for May, Byju's had made PF payments for nearly 25,000 employees.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}