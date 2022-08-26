Byju’s under MCA watch over filing delay1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:58 AM IST
- A person aware of the matter said the delay was on account of the many acquisitions Byju’s has made in the fiscal year
Following a query from the corporate affairs ministry in early July, edtech firm Byju’s is preparing to file its annual returns for FY21 next week, said a person aware of the discussions in the company, even as the ministry has now received calls for a closer look into the accounts.