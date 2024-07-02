Byju’s woes: Karnataka Labour Minister asks parent company ’Think and Learn’ to settle dues of former employees

  • Karnataka Labour Minister directs Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, to settle overdue salaries of former employees, citing concerns and assurances regarding pending dues amid regulatory oversight.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
First Published10:41 AM IST
Byju's skipped paying $40 million interest on a $1.2 billion loan that was due on 5 June
Byju’s skipped paying $40 million interest on a $1.2 billion loan that was due on 5 June(Bloomberg)

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad met with representatives from Think and Learn Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Byju's, to address concerns regarding unpaid dues owed to former employees, Moneycontrol reported on Tuesday, July 2.

Also Read | Hindenburg gets letter from Indian regulator about Adani short bet

According to the report, Minister Lad instructed the ed-tech firm's officials during the meeting at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru to promptly settle 50% of the outstanding dues to ex-employees, with assurances that the remaining 50% would follow in due course.

Lad told Moneycontrol, “I have instructed them to settle at least 50% of the dues owed to former employees at the earliest, with the remaining 50% to be paid in due course. They have informed us that their funds are in an escrow account with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and a case hearing is scheduled for July 4. Following this, they will provide us with an update on the action taken to clear the dues." 

Also Read | Petro Carbon and Chemicals share price lists with a strong 75% premium at 300 on the NSE SME

The minister noted that around 160 to 200 former employees had contacted the labour department, with total outstanding dues amounting to approximately 4.5 crore. “Few employees have approached us in person, while most have sent emails to our department,” Lad told Moneycontrol.

Also Read | Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises in Today’s Trading

Mohammad Mohsin, Principal Secretary of the Labour Department, told the publication that they assured us they would settle all dues within a month of receiving a relief order from the NCLT.

Also Read | Ultratech Cement share price Today Live Updates : Ultratech Cement Stock Drops in Trading Today

The labour department has received numerous emails from former Byju employees complaining that they have not received their full and final settlements months after their termination.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsByju’s woes: Karnataka Labour Minister asks parent company ’Think and Learn’ to settle dues of former employees

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

276.30
05:20 AM | 2 JUL 2024
3.3 (1.21%)

Bharat Electronics

306.00
05:20 AM | 2 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-0.62%)

Indian Oil Corporation

169.20
05:20 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1.5 (0.89%)

Tata Steel

175.10
05:20 AM | 2 JUL 2024
1 (0.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Solar Industries India

11,007.65
05:18 AM | 2 JUL 2024
908.7 (9%)

EPL

216.45
05:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
14.5 (7.18%)

TV18 Broadcast

44.47
05:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
2.93 (7.05%)

Archean Chemical Industries

722.40
05:19 AM | 2 JUL 2024
42.35 (6.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,671.00399.00
    Chennai
    73,096.00-607.00
    Delhi
    73,024.0040.00
    Kolkata
    73,743.00543.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.98/L0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue