ByteDance denies talks to list TikTok on NYSE: Report

ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange

TikTok's parent company ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday.

The newspaper said earlier, citing sources, that ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE.