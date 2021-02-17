ByteDance denies talks to list TikTok on NYSE: Report

ByteDance denies talks to list TikTok on NYSE: Report1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange
TikTok's parent company ByteDance has denied being in preliminary talks to list the video app on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), China's Global Times newspaper tweeted on Wednesday.
"ByteDance responded Wed that the previous media reports over the company being in preliminary talks to list TikTok in New York was not true", the Global Times reported.
The newspaper said earlier, citing sources, that ByteDance was in preliminary discussions to list TikTok on the NYSE.
