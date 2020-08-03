Home >Companies >News >ByteDance says preliminary talks with a tech firm over TikTok have started
Photo: Reuters

ByteDance says preliminary talks with a tech firm over TikTok have started

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2020, 12:54 PM IST Reuters

ByteDance initiates preliminary talks with a tech company to help it continue offering the short video app in the US

TikTok owner ByteDance said on Monday that the company had initiated preliminary talks with a tech company to help it continue offering the short video app in the United States, a source said citing an internal company letter.

President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The move represents an about-face for Trump and prompted the U.S. tech giant to declare its interest in the blockbuster social media deal that could further inflame U.S.-China relations.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.

