ByteDance says preliminary talks with a tech firm over TikTok have started
ByteDance initiates preliminary talks with a tech company to help it continue offering the short video app in the US
TikTok owner ByteDance said on Monday that the company had initiated preliminary talks with a tech company to help it continue offering the short video app in the United States, a source said citing an internal company letter.
President Donald Trump only agreed to allow Microsoft Corp to negotiate the acquisition of popular short-video app TikTok if it could secure a deal in 45 days, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
The move represents an about-face for Trump and prompted the U.S. tech giant to declare its interest in the blockbuster social media deal that could further inflame U.S.-China relations.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the letter.
