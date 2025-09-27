ByteDance could still keep 50% profit after selling majority share in TikTok US deal | 5 points

ByteDance, the Chinese parent of video sharing app TikTok, could keep about 50 per cent of profits even after selling majority share of the platform's United States operations to American investors, according to a Bloomberg report citing sources.

Under the new deal spearheaded by US President Donald Trump, ByteDance is set to retain licensing fee on all revenue generated from making its algorithm available to the US entity, and a share of the profit in proportion to its equity stake, sources told the publication. Including all aspects, the Chinese tech company could get its hands on around 50 per cent or even more of the overall US unit's profit even after takeover by American owners, they said.

The report added that ByteDance, TikTok and the White House did not respond to queries on the matter.

Trump reaches agreement with ByteDance on TikTok: 5 key highlights Licensing fee: As per the report, in the current proposal, the profit-sharing agreement has TikTok US pay ByteDance a “hefty” licensing fee on revenue for use of its algorithm. This is the sticking point as ByteDance credits this proprietary algorithm for making its platform addictive. Sources said that under the current proposal, ByteDance may get 20 per cent for those rights on incremental revenue. For example, $20 billion in revenue, ByteDance may get as much as $4 billion.

Equity stake to pay off: Further, ByteDance would take roughly 20 per cent of the profit from the remaining revenue, in line with its remaining equity stake. Notably, an American consortium — which would own 80 per cent of the TikTok US unit — comprising Oracle Corporation, Silver Lake Management and Abu Dhabi-based MGX, and existing investors would share the remaining profit.

Valuation of deal: US Vice President JD Vance on September 25 said that the US-TikTok deal would be at around $14 billion — far below what most analysts had pegged between $35-40 billion. He did, however, clarify that the purchasers will “ultimately” determine the amount paid. It is at present unclear whether a final deal has been reached between the US consortium and ByteDance.

Experts say deal amount floated ‘undervalued’: The report noted that the TikTok deal may be dragging over conflict about the profit distribution and why there’s such a gap between the assessed US business’s value and the price tag floated by the Trump administration. Ashwin Binwani, who is founder of Alpha Binwani Capital and does not hold ByteDance shares, told BB the $14 billion proposal “could be the most undervalued tech acquisition of the decade.” He estimated the floated figure reflects a third of TikTok’s true value. “By every major financial metric and peer comparison, this price tag looks dramatically misaligned with reality.”

No confirmation on status: When Donald Trump last week spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the deal, the US side said both had “reached an agreement” for the sale. However, Chinese authorities did not confirm that the deal was final. (With inputs from Bloomberg)