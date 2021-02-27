ByteDance to boost education business with 13,000 new hires

ByteDance, the owner of the short video app TikTok, said that it will hire 10,000 educational professionals, including tutors and course designers, in China over the next four months, according to a post published Friday on its official WeChat account. The company will also hire at least 3,000 graduates this spring as part of its expansion plan across 11 cities, it stated.

