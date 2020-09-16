Independent third parties will serve as directors of the new company, and ByteDance will continue to control TikTok and its core algorithms

ByteDance to place TikTok's global headquarters in US to escape Trump ban

1 min read . 08:03 PM IST

K J M Varma , PTI

As per the plan presented to the US officials by ByteDance, TikTok will remain the majority shareholder of the new US headquartered company, and tech firm Oracle will be a minority shareholder