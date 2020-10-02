ByteDance working to resolve US concerns over TikTok stake sale

ByteDance is in discussions on a final proposal with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., or Cfius, the regulatory body that must clear any agreement. Several issues remain unresolved, including questions about data security, Chinese ownership in the new TikTok Global and a possible $5 billion education fund. Trump has said that if a deal isn’t done before Nov. 12, TikTok will be shut down in the U.S., but it’s possible that deadline could be changed if negotiations are still going on into next month, people familiar said.