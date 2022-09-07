byteXL 's program to pay trainers to get educated in coding, fulllstack

byteXL 's program to pay trainers to get educated in coding, fulllstack1 min read . 02:34 PM IST
- The startup will also offer a stipend of ₹2 lakh to teachers during the program.
Tech training platform byteXL has launched a 26-week course called ‘Train the Trainers’ program, aimed at executives who are versed with coding, full stack and other skill sets required in the tech sector.
Tech training platform byteXL has launched a 26-week course called ‘Train the Trainers’ program, aimed at executives who are versed with coding, full stack and other skill sets required in the tech sector.
The startup will also offer a stipend of ₹2 lakh to teachers during the program.
The startup will also offer a stipend of ₹2 lakh to teachers during the program.
"Train the Trainers' program, the participants will be trained by industry experts in cutting-edge technologies for 26 weeks. The certification will give the trainer a kickstart to get ahead of their peers and upskill in avant-garde technologies that enhance their expertise and employability," the startup said in a statement on Wednesday.
This allowance is also subjected to increments as they advance in their training. Upon successfully completing the certification, they will be absorbed into the company.
byteXL is currently working with 85 institutes across 20 cities in the country and training students in coding languages and new-age technologies including cloud, AI, ML, DevOps, fullstack development and cybersecurity .
"It will facilitate an ecosystem of certified trainers who can guide the students and mentor them to tap their full potential," said Karun Tadepalli, CEO and Co-Founder of byteXL