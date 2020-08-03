C-suite headhunters prioritize emotional intelligence

“Soft skills are more important now than earlier. The ability to manage crises, pressure, and teams with empathy, as people are going through tough times, requires a fairly high level of soft skills," said Jyoti Bowen Nath, managing partner, Claricent Partners, a talent consultancy. With consolidation, collaboration and mergers, CXOs need to have fairly evolved soft skill sets as they are dealing with diverse sets of people and complex situations, added Nath. Emotional quotient is becoming more and more important at leadership levels.