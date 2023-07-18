CA Media makes 4X returns on its investment in Endemol Shine India after an arbitral award2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Paris-headquartered Banijay Group, which owned 51% of the production studio, buys out CA Media’s 49% stake after 3-year-long arbitration
New Delhi: Paris-headquartered independent content creation company Banijay Group has bought out media-focussed venture capital fund CA Media’s 49% stake in one of India’s leading production studios Endemol Shine India post a three-year arbitration process.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×