Cabin crew files plea to liquidate Jet Airways assets2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:39 PM IST
The cabin crew association said that the terms of the resolution plan have not been met by Jalan Kalrock Consortium Mint
MUMBAI : The Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association (JACCA) filed a liquidation application before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday seeking liquidation of Jet Airways’ assets on the grounds that there has been a contravention of the resolution plan.