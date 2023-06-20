Cabinet approves Micron's $2.7 bn semiconductor packaging plant ahead of PM Modi's US visit: Report1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:57 PM IST
The government will provide production-linked incentives worth ₹11,000 crore ($1.34 billion) for the semiconductor plant, the report said.
The Indian cabinet has given its approval to US chipmaker Micron Technology's plan to invest $2.7 billion to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit in Gujarat, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
