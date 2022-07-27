Cabinet approves 1.64 lakh cr revival package for BSNL

Where BSNL is yet to roll out 4G services, India is already preparing itself for 5G mobile services. Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday said, the launch of 5G mobile service is likely during 2022-23 by Telecom Service Providers. The Department of Telecommunication has already initiated the process of Auction of Spectrum in 600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz Bands which includes the Spectrum required for the launch of 5G Services.