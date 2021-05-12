Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Cabinet clears India-Qatar deal on accounting profession

Cabinet clears India-Qatar deal on accounting profession

Premium
ICAI and QFCA will work together to explore opportunities for Indian businesses in Qatar.
1 min read . 08:01 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • The deal will enhance cooperation between ICAI and QFCA in strengthening the accounting profession and the entrepreneurship base in Qatar

The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposed deal between accounting rule maker The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the body that promotes financial services industry in the Arab nation.

The union cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposed deal between accounting rule maker The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the body that promotes financial services industry in the Arab nation.

The deal will enhance cooperation between the Institutes in strengthening the accounting profession and the entrepreneurship base in Qatar, said an official statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The deal will enhance cooperation between the Institutes in strengthening the accounting profession and the entrepreneurship base in Qatar, said an official statement.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

QFCA is an independent legal entity responsible for developing the financial and business centre in Qatar.

India is keen to encourage partnerships that help its services sector and movement of professionals across the border.

ICAI members hold key positions in various private and public companies and are actively involved in support and development of the accounting profession in Qatar, the statement said.

Signing of this deal would help ICAI Members in the entire Middle Eastern Region to have better recognition besides supporting the economies of both the countries, the statement said.

The proposed deals will improve opportunities for ICAI members to offer professional services through setting up practice in Qatar in assurance and auditing, advisory, taxation, financial services and allied areas.

ICAI has a membership base of over 6,000 professionals in the Middle East and Qatar (Doha) Chapter is one of the most vibrant among them, said the statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

ICAI will also develop local Qatar professionals, entrepreneurs and students through a specialized training programme, in collaboration with QFCA.

ICAI and QFCA will work together to explore opportunities for Indian businesses in Qatar. They will also work on opportunities in corporate governance, technical research and advice, quality assurance, forensic accounting, issues for small and medium sized practices (SMPs) and Islamic Finance, said the statement.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!