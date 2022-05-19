Cabinet empowers PSEs to divest subsidiaries, units, JVs

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) will issue guidelines for PSEs to disinvest their subsidiaries or units, which will state that the process must be done through competitive bidding and in a transparent manner. “The PSE will take an in-principle approval from the alternative mechanism, which will then come to DIPAM for overview; however, the entire process of disinvestment will be run by the PSE," a senior official said on condition of anonymity.