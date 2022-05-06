Cadbury 5 Star launches new campaign for IPL

Anil Viswanathan, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Today IPL has become synonymous with cricket and with this campaign, our aim is to shine a spotlight on the real legends, the game changers, who make historic decisions in these matches - the third umpire. They hold the power to make or break a match, whilst silently seated in a room, giving people the feeling that they are doing nothing at all. Our brand has always applauded the unimaginable results of doing nothing, and this campaign is no exception."