Cadbury 5 Star launches new campaign for IPL

Cadbury 5 Star launches new campaign for IPL2 min read . 05:32 PM IST
Cadbury 5 Star, a chocolate brand from Mondelez India, has launched a new campaign for the Indian Premier League in which it has “signed up the third umpire as its newest ambassador of doing nothing".
By crowning third umpires the ‘Do Nothing Legend’ of cricket, the campaign, the company said, celebrates these icons - the ones who make the least moves, but the most impactful ones.
The brand has also unveiled a digital film supported through a 360-degree marketing plan spread across social media platforms YouTube, Facebook and Hotstar.
The brand had also installed a 12 feet holographic statue of umpire CK Nandan at the Marine Drive which was opened to visitors earlier this week.
Anil Viswanathan, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India, said, “Today IPL has become synonymous with cricket and with this campaign, our aim is to shine a spotlight on the real legends, the game changers, who make historic decisions in these matches - the third umpire. They hold the power to make or break a match, whilst silently seated in a room, giving people the feeling that they are doing nothing at all. Our brand has always applauded the unimaginable results of doing nothing, and this campaign is no exception."
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer head, west for Wavemaker India.
‘’IPL is core to our target audience, however landing our message of ‘Do Nothing’ on such a high octane event was close to impossible. This is a great example of finding the right targeting moment and working with partners to leverage it. Be it people watching the match online, people reading about the match, people discussing the match, or people watching the match with their friends.“
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India added – “This IPL we aimed to establish a connection with the Youth by further strengthening the “Do Nothing" proposition by celebrating and turning the third umpire into an iconic symbol that says, “Doing nothing is everything" and that’s how we became the first brand to make the Third Umpire a brand ambassador."
According to the IMARC Group, the India chocolate market reached a value of $ 1.9 billion in 2020 with the country currently representing one of the world’s fastest growing markets for chocolates. Looking forward, the company expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.