Last Valentine’s Day ever? Cadbury 5 Star is putting its money into ‘KILLING’ your Valentine’s Day

Destroy Valentine's Day: Cadbury 5 Star, the chocolate brand that brought us the iconic ‘Ramesh-Suresh’ adverts and subverted Valentine's Day expectations around chocolate, comes another “banger”, as GenZ would put it.

In a reversal of the chocolates for Valentine's Day trope, the brand is instead looking to “recruit uncles to destroy Valentine's Day”.

Uncles Called to Destroy Valentine's Day? The ad campaign, which comprises of a YouTube video that at time of writing had garnered over 51 lakh views and over 1,600 likes; and an official website for the “recruitment of uncles” to “destroy” Valentine's Day.

As per the official, reason for choosing “uncles” is because their participating in any trend is reportedly the death knell for its popularity among the youth.

“Studies show that several popular trends in the recent past died in the same way when uncles join a trend, the youth instantly lose interest in it. So this year, we're funding uncles from all over the country to unite for a historic mission: To destroy Valentine's Day once and for all and to pave the way for a future where everyone will get to spend that wretched day doing nothing. Help us recruit an uncle near you by signing up below,” the website states.

Trope Reversal: ‘Fun approach to disrupt Valentine’s Day’ In an official statement, Nitin Saini, Vice President Marketing at Mondelez India, said that Cadbury 5 Star, has “always championed the virtue of doing nothing”, referencing the brand's tagline — “Eat 5 Star, Do Nothing”.

"Valentine’s Day often comes with a lot of pressure of putting on a romantic show, but it is certainly not for everyone. We wanted to take a light-hearted and fun approach to disrupt Valentine’s Day—by enlisting the help of uncles, who are often the last people associated with romance. It is a fun way to demonstrate the lengths to which we at 5star will go to by battling anything that gets in the way of Doing Nothing,” Saini said in the release.

On the “recruitment of uncles”, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer at Ogilvy India — the ad agency that conceptualised and created the advertisement for 5 Star, said the move is part of “5 Star’s counterculture take on the cringe around Valentine’s Day” and was a “no-brainer” decision.

“Our Creative Tech team, helped build the platform to interview and recruit ‘uncles’ who can take this mission (destroying Valentine's Day) forward while rewarding the youth, so that everyone who is tired of the mush around V-Day can actively contribute to pruning it,” Nayak said.

So, Uncles, Here's How to Join the Mission Visit the official Cadbury 5 Star Destroy Valentine'd Day website here and fill up the form that pops up when you click on ‘Recruit an Uncle’.

You can do it yourself or be nominated by someone else. Once registered the “uncle” will receive a “date allowance” from Cadbury 5 Star, while the person who nominates them will earn a “commission”.

Watch the Cadbury 5 Star ‘Destroy Valentine’s Day' Viral Video Here