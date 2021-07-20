OPEN APP
Cadbury clarifies over beef issue, says Indian products 100% vegetarian

Cadbury Dairy Milk says its products does not contain gelatin in India (Cadbury India says the firm cannot rule out price increases in the coming months as input costs continue to rise. Sugar prices rose 71% since January 2009 to Rs3,365 per quintal in Decemb)Premium
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 11:01 AM IST

Cadbury's statement has come after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms

Dairy Milk chocolate-maker Cadbury issued a justification that the company does not use beef and its products are 100% vegetarian.

The clarification by the British multinational company, which is owned by Mondelez International, came after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms.

Some Twitter users shared a screenshot of Cadbury's website in which it was mentioned, "Please note, if any of our products contain gelatin in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef".


As a result, netizens said if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef.

Consequently, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Twitter account issued a clarification. The chocolate-making firm wrote, "Hi, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that".

Further, the company appealed to its customers to verify facts about Cadbury's product before sharing them further.

"As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further," Cadbury added.


