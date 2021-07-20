Cadbury clarifies over beef issue, says Indian products 100% vegetarian

Dairy Milk chocolate-maker Cadbury issued a justification that the company does not use beef and its products are 100% vegetarian.

The clarification by the British multinational company, which is owned by Mondelez International, came after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms.

Some Twitter users shared a screenshot of Cadbury's website in which it was mentioned, "Please note, if any of our products contain gelatin in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef".

This pic is circulating round the tweeter,for au(now)

But,@DairyMilkIn is this done same here in India by providing beef (that's halal certified) to vegetarians? pic.twitter.com/R5lDbKOKRV — $ 🇮🇳 (@ShubhNeitri) July 18, 2021





As a result, netizens said if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef.

Consequently, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Twitter account issued a clarification. The chocolate-making firm wrote, "Hi, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that".

Hi, The screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that.

1/3 — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021





Further, the company appealed to its customers to verify facts about Cadbury's product before sharing them further.

"As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further," Cadbury added.





As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further. -2/3 — Cadbury Dairy Milk (@DairyMilkIn) July 18, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.