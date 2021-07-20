Cadbury clarifies over beef issue, says Indian products 100% vegetarian

Cadbury clarifies over beef issue, says Indian products 100% vegetarian1 min read . 11:01 AM IST
Cadbury's statement has come after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cadbury's statement has come after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms
Dairy Milk chocolate-maker Cadbury issued a justification that the company does not use beef and its products are 100% vegetarian.
Dairy Milk chocolate-maker Cadbury issued a justification that the company does not use beef and its products are 100% vegetarian.
The clarification by the British multinational company, which is owned by Mondelez International, came after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms.
The clarification by the British multinational company, which is owned by Mondelez International, came after netizens called for a boycott of Cadbury products on social media platforms.
Some Twitter users shared a screenshot of Cadbury's website in which it was mentioned, "Please note, if any of our products contain gelatin in the ingredients, the gelatine we use is halal certified and derived from beef".
As a result, netizens said if a product contains gelatine as an ingredient, that means it was derived from beef.
Consequently, the Cadbury Dairy Milk Twitter account issued a clarification. The chocolate-making firm wrote, "Hi, the screenshot shared in the Tweet is not related to Mondelez products manufactured in India. All the products manufactured and sold in India are 100% vegetarian. The green dot on the wrapper signifies that".
Further, the company appealed to its customers to verify facts about Cadbury's product before sharing them further.
"As you can well imagine, negative posts like these, damages consumer confidence in our well-respected and loved brands. We request our consumers to please verify facts related to our products before sharing them further," Cadbury added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!