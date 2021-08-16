Cadbury Dairy Milk launches campaign on cyberbullying

NEW DELHI: Cadbury Dairy Milk, the chocolate brand by Mondelez India , has rolled out the next phase of the #HeartTheHate campaign. Initiated in 2019, the campaign confronts cyber bullying and encourages its audiences to express generosity, an act close to the brand’s narrative.

The second edition of the campaign stems from the insights drawn from a recent poll conducted by Cadbury Dairy Milk in partnership with Inshorts. Out of the total 1.7 lakh participants, 42% of them said they were cyberbullied and 55% said they weren’t supported by friends when cyberbullied.

Created by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the campaign through its digital films build a strong case for the need to speak up when witnessing cyberbullying. The videos show the victims in a vulnerable state after being subjected to bullying and the viewer is nudged to take a stand and support the victim by clicking on a link on the video.

Basis the action or inaction of the viewer, multiple sequences of instances are generated from the victims’ life. If the viewer clicks the link to post a Purple Heart for the victim, they are shown how relieved the victim feels in real-time. However, if the viewer ignores the message or skips the pre-roll ad, they are targeted by another ad which shows the victim becoming even more affected by the bullying.

This algorithm has been adapted for other social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and audio platforms like Saavn and Spotify.

Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India, said “We are taking a step ahead and making the conversation on cyberbullying a bit more provocative by representing people who are typically bullied. It’s so surprising that well-established people, who one would suppose are immune to all this by the virtue of their status, also face cyberbullying. We are bringing an interesting tech angle to this campaign by serving an ad across social media platforms to an individual and invite him/her to take action. The objective is to inspire people to take action."

The campaign is supported through multiple integrated marketing elements including influencer outreach. Additionally, Cadbury Dairy Milk has also partnered with a leading cyber psychologist to lead workshops with 20 campuses in the country.

Neville Shah, executive creative director, Ogilvy India, said “The idea makes you see the effect of cyberbullying. Something we, as silent bystanders, ignore because while the bullying or trolling may be just words online, they have an impact in the real world. So, a little push, a gentle nudge, a soft reminder to ask us, bystanders, to stand up and simply share a purple heart. Make the person smile and let them know it’s not just trolls out there."

