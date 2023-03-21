Cadbury Dairy Milk maker to invest ₹4,000 crore in India3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Mondelez India will expand capacity at its manufacturing facilities, build more warehousing capacity and augment cold-chain facilities such as refrigerators so its chocolates and cookies reach more households.
New Delhi: Mondelez India is set to pump in ₹4,000 crore in a span of four years in India. The chocolate maker will expand capacity at its manufacturing facilities, build more warehousing capacity and augment cold-chain facilities such as refrigerators so its chocolates and cookies reach more households.
