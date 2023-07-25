Cadbury maker to invest 1600 crore to expand Andhra plant

Cadbury maker to invest 1600 crore to expand Andhra plant2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:07 PM IST
The expansion is part of the company’s earlier announced ₹4,000 crore investment in India. In March 2023, the maker of Oreo cookies and Bournvita had said it will pump more money into expanding manufacturing capacity and building more warehouses and cold-chain facilities over the next four years
New Delhi: Packaged foods company Mondelez India on Tuesday announced an investment of ₹1,600 crore for add to its chocolate making capacity at its existing manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The move is aimed catering to the growing demand for its brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×