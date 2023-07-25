comScore
Cadbury maker to invest ₹1,600 crore to expand Andhra plant
Cadbury maker to invest ₹1,600 crore to expand Andhra plant

 25 Jul 2023

The expansion is part of the company’s earlier announced ₹4,000 crore investment in India. In March 2023, the maker of Oreo cookies and Bournvita had said it will pump more money into expanding manufacturing capacity and building more warehouses and cold-chain facilities over the next four years

As part of Mondelēz International, the company operates in the chocolate, beverages, biscuits, and candy categories in India. (File Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Packaged foods company Mondelez India on Tuesday announced an investment of 1,600 crore to add to its chocolate making capacity at its existing manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The move is aimed catering to the growing demand for its brands such as Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The investment by the chocolate maker will boost its chocolate-making capacity over the next three years, helping Sri City become one of Mondelēz International’s largest chocolate production plants globally. This investment will also create additional employment in the state, the company said in a statement.

The expansion is part of the company’s earlier announced 4,000 crore investment in India. In March 2023, the maker of Oreo cookies and Bournvita had said it will pump more money into expanding manufacturing capacity and building more warehouses and cold-chain facilities over the next four years as it anticipates greater demand for its chocolates and cookies.

“With a 75-year history in India, the company is proud to continue investing in the country given our growth. Our Sri City manufacturing plant has been a critical site and we are delighted to continue investing to expand our capacity and footprint in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Sri City not only contributes to the overall growth of our business in India but is also a model site for sustainability, new innovations and in areas like diversity and inclusion," said Venkat Venepally, Vice President - Supply Chain at Mondelez India.

Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd., formerly Cadbury India Ltd., introduced Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate and Bournvita in India in 1948. As part of Mondelēz International, the company operates in the chocolate, beverages, biscuits, and candy categories in India. The company has manufacturing facilities at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to a global Research & Development Technical Centre and Global Business Hub in Maharashtra

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
