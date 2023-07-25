Cadbury maker to invest 1,600 crore to expand Andhra plant

“With a 75-year history in India, the company is proud to continue investing in the country given our growth. Our Sri City manufacturing plant has been a critical site and we are delighted to continue investing to expand our capacity and footprint in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Sri City not only contributes to the overall growth of our business in India but is also a model site for sustainability, new innovations and in areas like diversity and inclusion," said Venkat Venepally, Vice President - Supply Chain at Mondelez India.