NEW DELHI: Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said the company and its subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc have reached a settlement with US-based firm Celgene Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, over patents for the anti-cancer drug Revlimid.

As part of the settlement, the parties will file consent judgments—a judgement based on an agreement between settling parties—with the US district court for New Jersey that will prohibit Zydus Cadila from marketing generic of the drug before expiration of its patents, except as provided for in the settlement.

Cadila Healthcare did not provide further details on the settlement, and emailed queries sent to the company spokesperson await a reply.

Patent for Revlimid, which is used to treat multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes, expires in March next year. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), the parent of Celgene, had in 2020 garnered over $12 billion in sales from the drug, making it the largest drug in terms of sales for the parent, according to BMS’ financial statements for the year.

Cadila Healthcare is the fifth company to settle litigation with Celgene over the patent after Cipla, Natco Pharma and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Aurbindo Pharma, Hetero Drugs, Mylan, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Lupin are still locked in a legal battle with the US-based firm.

Cipla had settled with Celegene in December, and under the agreement, the Indian firm would get a license to manufacture and sell certain volume-limited amounts of the generic drug in the US starting from a confidential date after the March 2022.

Until January 31, 2026, the volume of generic Revlimid sold by Cipla cannot exceed certain agreed-upon percentages which are confidential. After January 31, 2026, Cipla could manufacture and sell unlimited quantity of the drug, as per the settlement agreement.

At 3 pm, Cadila Healthcare’s stock was up 0.2% at ₹432 per share on the National Stock Exchange in a weak market.

