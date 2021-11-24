OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Cadila Healthcare enters pact with Korean Enzychem for DNA Covid-19 vaccine
Indian pharmaceutical major Cadila Healthcare has entered into an agreement with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences for its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent Covid-19. The deal encompasses manufacturing license and technology for such vaccines.

The partnership, which was signed on Wednesday, will result in manufacturing of 80 million doses or more of Covid-19 plasmid DNA vaccine in 2022.

Under the agreement, Cadila will provide the manufacturing licence and transfer plasmid DNA vaccine technology to Enzychem Lifesciences. Meanwhile, the latter will manufacture and commercialise these vaccine within its territory under the Zydus trademark.

Cadila Healthcare will receive license fees and royalty payments for same.

