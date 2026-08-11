Hyderabad’s Café Niloufer engages advisors to explore funding options

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based ABR Cafe & Bakers Pvt. Ltd, which operates Café Niloufer, known for its Irani chai and bun maska, is working with advisors to explore a fundraising from external investors, three people familiar with the matter said.
“The company has engaged PwC and The Rainmaker Group to explore funding options from external investors,” one of the people cited above said. “The deal is in the early stages and details regarding the quantum of the stake sale are yet to be decided,” a second person added.