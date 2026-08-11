Hyderabad’s Café Niloufer engages advisors to explore funding options

Priyamvada CSneha Shah
3 min read11 Aug 2026, 10:03 AM IST
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Café Niloufer's operating income jumped 47% to ₹205.7 crore in FY25, from ₹140.1 crore in FY24.
Summary
ABR Cafe, which operates Café Niloufer, has engaged PwC and The Rainmaker Group to explore funding options from external investors

Mumbai: Hyderabad-based ABR Cafe & Bakers Pvt. Ltd, which operates Café Niloufer, known for its Irani chai and bun maska, is working with advisors to explore a fundraising from external investors, three people familiar with the matter said.

“The company has engaged PwC and The Rainmaker Group to explore funding options from external investors,” one of the people cited above said. “The deal is in the early stages and details regarding the quantum of the stake sale are yet to be decided,” a second person added.

The deal has yet to launch, but a potential transaction could value the company at around 1,500-1,800 crore, roughly implying a 4-5x forward-looking revenue multiple, a third person said on the condition of anonymity.

PwC, Rainmaker and Niloufer did not respond to Mint’s requests for comment by the time of publishing.

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If the potential deal proceeds as planned, it will mark the company’s first round of external capital and join the growing list of other restaurant chains that have raised capital or are in the process of doing so. This comes on the back of robust projections for India’s $80-billion food services market that is projected to grow at a 10-11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030, driven by the rapid expansion of organized players.

Founded in 1978 by A. Babu Rao, the senior-most member of the Anumula family, the café has grown into one of the city’s most cherished tea destinations with outlets in Lakdikapul, Red Hills, Banjara Hills, Himayat Nagar and Hitec City. Shashank Anumula currently runs the company, overseeing expansion and operations, with Maya Anumula and Sreeja Anumula following.

The café chain also offers its chai blend through retail formats alongside other products like cookies and chocolates. Some of its specialties include Niloufer tea, Osmania biscuits, cakes & pastries, breads, and cupcakes.

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In FY25, the company reported an operating income of 205.7 crore from 140.1 crore, a year earlier. Its net profit rose to 7.8 crore as compared to 6.5 crore in FY24, according to filings sourced by Tofler from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The rise of online food delivery and branded dine-in formats has attracted investor interest in India's restaurant and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector. Mint reported earlier this month that Adyar Ananda Bhavan’s plans to raise capital from Bodhi Tree Systems in a 3,000 crore deal, and that global private equity firm Invus Group was nearing a 500 crore minority stake in Bengaluru-based restaurant chain Popo Ventures.

Inspira Global acquired Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd (RBA), the operator of Burger King in India and Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia. Private equity firm Siguler Guff also invested $40 million in Trimex Foods Pvt. Ltd, the exclusive Indian franchise partner for global brands such as Chili's Grill & Bar, PAUL and Cinnabon, earlier this year.

Mint also reported on Truffles' private fundraising plans, Subway India's proposed public listing, CX Partners' plans to exit its seven-year-old majority stake in Tamil Nadu-based restaurant chain Thalappakatti Hotels Pvt. Ltd and Bengaluru-based The Filter Coffee raising capital from the family office of the Bikaji promoter.

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About the Authors

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private markets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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