In the notice, the I-T department has given UK-based Cairn Energy 15 days to repay its tax dues or face attachment of shares. Photo: Reuters

Cairn Energy chief executive calls talks on tax dispute with India constructive

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 02:53 PM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • Simon Thomson met finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey to discuss the dispute even as India prepared to appeal against a $1.2 billion arbitral award the company recently won

Constructive talks on with India on tax dispute: Cairn Energy chief executive

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

New Delhi

Cairn Energy chief executive officer Simon Thomson had a constructive dialogue with the Indian government on a tax dispute and the talks will continue, he said on Thursday.

Thomson met finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey to discuss the tax dispute even as India prepared to appeal against a $1.2 billion arbitral award the company recently won. “We had a constructive dialogue. The dialogue is ongoing," Thomson told reporters outside the finance ministry after the meeting.

Before he met the finance secretary, Thomson told a television channel that he was meeting Indian officials for a quick resolution of the dispute. International arbitration has been going on for considerable time, which has now concluded and shareholders in Cairn want this to be resolved as quickly as possible, Thomson said. "We are looking forward to a positive resolution," Thomson said as he entered the meeting.

The only option on the table for a settlement for the Indian government is making use of the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax dispute settlement scheme. Under this, the principal tax demand is to be paid while the interest and penalty are waived.

The demand raised earlier on Cairn was around 104 billion in taxes plus an equal amount in penalty and interest accrued. Cairn said the Indian government has seized residual shares in Cairn India Ltd., acquired by Vedanta Resources, as well as a tax refund due to the British company, together amounting to approximately Rs105.7 billion or $1.4 billion. As a result of international arbitration, the company secured an award of $1.2 billion plus interest and cost, which the government is preparing to contest.

