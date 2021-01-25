Cairn Energy’s major investors ask India to honour arbitration

Two people with knowledge of the development said the investors have written to the Indian government as well as the governments of the US and UK seeking adherence to the award of a tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The three-member tribunal, which comprised a judge appointed by India, last month unanimously overturned a ₹10,247 crore retrospective tax demand on Cairn Energy and asked the government to return value of the shares it sold, dividend it seized and tax refunds it stopped to enforce the tax.

