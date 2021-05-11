Cairn Energy says steps to realise arbitration award against India being taken

The Indian government has in the meanwhile asked state-run banks to report back any notification they receive on seizure of assets, Mint reported on Tuesday. It is also fighting back the steps Cairn has taken in enforcing the arbitration award in foreign courts. The government wants to prevent the enforcement of the award as it could set a bad precedent in cases where claims have been raised by investors under the bilateral investment protection deals India has signed with other countries. New Delhi maintains reparations cannot be sought under these treaties in the case of tax disputes.