Cairn Energy urges India to honour arbitration award in retro tax case

New Delhi: British Energy major Cairn Energy Plc on Tuesday urged India to quickly give effect to an arbitration award the company won against the Indian government in a controversial tax dispute.

Cairn said in a tweet that its chief executive officer Simon Thomson is looking forward to meeting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman next week in the capital.

In an accompanying video statement, Thomson urged India to swiftly give effect to the award-- $1.2 billion in damages plus cost and interest—to reassure global investors in the company and to uphold India’s business climate.

Thomson said in the video statement that over decades, Cairn, an example of successful investment and partnership in India, had built a legacy business which generated over $20 billion in revenue for the government of India so far. The company’s operations, he said, also brought massive benefit for the local population in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and in Rajasthan.

“The arbitration is now finalised and the award has been given. We would request along with the others the Indian government move swiftly to adhere to the award that has been given. That is important. It is important for our shareholders who are global financial institutions and who want to see a positive investment climate in India. I am sure that working together with the government, we can swiftly draw this to conclusion and reassure those investors as to the positive investment climate that India offers," Thomson said.

The finance ministry had informed Rajya Sabha on Monday that India was reviewing the arbitration award. The ministry also informed that India has filed an application in the High Court of Singapore to set aside an arbitration award that came in the case of Vodafone International Holdings BV in another controversial tax dispute involving a retrospective change in tax law. “In the case of Cairn group, the matter is under consideration of the government," the ministry said.

Cairn had moved the arbitration tribunal in connection with India’s 2015 tax demand amounting to $2,740 million over the group’s reorganisation resulting in creation of Cairn India Ltd prior to its initial public offering. The tax demand was made invoking the controversial tax law amendment India made in 2012 with retrospective effect.

An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered at the time of publishing.

