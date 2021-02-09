Cairn Energy urges India to honour arbitration award in retro tax case

“The arbitration is now finalised and the award has been given. We would request along with the others the Indian government move swiftly to adhere to the award that has been given. That is important. It is important for our shareholders who are global financial institutions and who want to see a positive investment climate in India. I am sure that working together with the government, we can swiftly draw this to conclusion and reassure those investors as to the positive investment climate that India offers," Thomson said.