Cairn nears solution to retro tax dispute

India is currently exploring similar settlements with 16 other companies, including Vodafone Group Plc, over retrospective tax claims raised on pre-2012 transactions, invoking a controversial change in the law in 2012. The settlements are sought under the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Act, which offers to drop all tax demands and refund the recovered amounts without interest to companies in return for dropping all appeals and claims, petitions and arbitration award enforcement efforts. In cases where the disputing party initiates no claim or proceedings, an undertaking has to be given not to do so in future and waive all rights relating to the tax dispute. Cairn Energy said in its note that it would be required to withdraw its global arbitration award claim, interest and costs and end all legal enforcement actions to be eligible for the refund.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}