MUMBAI : Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta company, has commenced oil production from NA #01 facility in Aishwariya Barmer Hills (ABH) in Rajasthan, the company said on Wednesday.

"The project is a first in Cairn's tight oil portfolio with a growth potential to contribute 20% the company's vision production," the company said in a statement.

The company, however, did not give production numbers.

“The ABH tight oil project is yet another example of our commitment to growing India’s E&P sector through the deployment of advanced technologies," said Prachur Sah, deputy chief executive officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd, adding that it is also a testament to India’s hydrocarbons potential, wherein we have been successful in enhancing production from ageing fields. "We will continue to explore ways in which we can add to domestic production of crude oil and advance the nation towards energy self-sufficiency," he said.

The ABH development uses some of the most advanced technologies for its operations. It is the largest horizontal well, with a multi-frac development campaign of 37 wells in the Indian subcontinent which is the key enabler to unlock tight oil.

Cairn said the project has been executed in collaboration with leading global oilfields services company, Schlumberger.

