Cairn Oil & Gas commences gas flow from Hazarigaon field2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:43 PM IST
- The gas produced by Cairn Oil and Gas is evacuated through a main trunk pipeline, and a gas cascading system to Assam Gas Company (AGCL).
New Delhi: Vedanta Ltd’s Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company on Friday said that it has commenced test production from its Hazarigaon field in Assam, becoming the first company in the North-East to commence gas flow from a Discovered Small Field (DSF) block.
