Cairn Oil & Gas commences gas flow from Hazarigaon field

Commenting on the new production asset, Nick Walker, CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas, said, “We are delighted to become the first company to commence operations from a DSF block in the North-East region. The region holds significant potential and is a key focus for us at Cairn Oil & Gas as we move towards our goal of doubling production and supporting energy security for the country.Our partnership with the Government of Assam will not only drive the state’s clean energy transition, but also contribute to its overall economic development.“