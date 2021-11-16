Cairn Oil & Gas ties up with Halliburton

Cairn has been a pioneer in implementing latest technology in its fields across the country. The Mangala field in Rajasthan is home to a full-field Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) polymer project that is among the largest of its kind in the world. Also, a large Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) project is currently under design to be executed in the next few years. The field also marks the starting point of the Mangala pipeline—the world’s longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline that carries crude from the fields of Rajasthan to the refineries of Gujarat.

