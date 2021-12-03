Cairn Oil & Gas to invest $5 billion over next 2-3 years

Cairn has tied up with Halliburton and Baker Hughes to support its plans to enhance production. “So the concept of this tie-up is actually where the two companies decided to work together on certain of Cairn’s assets, to increase the reserve base, and then increase production. The whole idea is Halliburton will help us in offshore in shale, plus a few more fields that they are operating in offshore. Our current reserve is 30 million barrels, and we have a large acreage. The whole idea is how we can convert those 30 million to 300 million barrels. What Halliburton will bring to the table is technical expertise and technology to monetize this quickly. Ditto with Baker Hughes," Sah said.

