Cairn, ONGC pay higher profit share for Barmer block

“The higher profit petroleum (PP) has been paid after judgment of the high court of Delhi pronounced on 26.03.2021. The issue between Vedanta and Govt. (GoI) was if GoI can extend the PSC for pre-NELP Exploratory Blocks on the basis of its policy dated 07.04.2017 whereas Cairn (Vedanta) was seeking extension on the existing fiscal terms of PSCs. As per Gazette notification dated 07.04.2017, 10% higher PP is payable to the Govt. during the extended period," an ONGC spokesperson said in an emailed response.