Cairn Energy has said that it is monitoring the situation after Indian government proposed to scrap the retrospective tax law. The British oil and gas major said it will provide a further update in the matter in coming days.

After the proposal to scrap the law was tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Cairn stated: "We have noted the introduction to the Indian parliament of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021, which proposes certain amendments to the retrospective taxation measures that were introduced by the Finance Act 2012. We are monitoring the situation and will provide a further update in due course."

India will be closely watching Cairn's response considering it has to pay $1.2 billion in arbitration award to company, which has threatened to confiscate overseas Indian assets to recover the amount.

