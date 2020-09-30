Cairn seeks $1.4 bn damages from govt

Cairn Energy began investing in India in the 1990s, becoming one of the first international companies to participate in the country’s oil and gas industry. While it became the operator of the Ravva oil and gas field on India’s eastern coast initially, it was in January 2004 that the company made its biggest hydrocarbon discovery of the Mangala oil field in Rajasthan. This was followed by discoveries of Bhagyam and Aishwarya oil fields nearby.