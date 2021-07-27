Cairn tax dispute: Government confirms asset freeze order

In spite of the case getting mired in litigation, both the Indian government and Cairn remain open to an amicable settlement. India, however, maintains that the settlement has to be within existing local laws. A spokesperson for Cairn Energy told Mint earlier this month that the company’s “strong preference remains an agreed, amicable settlement with the government of India to draw this matter to a close, and to that end we have submitted a detailed series of proposals to them since February this year." The company is taking steps to enforce the award as a settlement seems elusive.

