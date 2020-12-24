Cairn wins $1.2 bn in damages in tax row

The tax row with Vodafone relates to the firm’s $11 billion offshore transaction in 2007 to buy Hutchison Essar Ltd and entails a $2 billion tax claim. In January 2012, the apex court ruled that Vodafone’s purchase was not taxable in India but the Centre later clarified in the Income Tax Act that such deals were taxable here. The Cairn arbitration was around the protection granted to foreign investments in India. In view of the fact that investors were invoking bilateral investment treaties to seek remedy for impairment of their assets arising from tax demands, India brought in a new model treaty in 2015 for re-negotiation and terminated all the 73 treaties that existed. However, experts said the panel held the Cairn order is in relation to “an investment-related tax row". India made several policy attempts to resolve disputes arising from the 2012 amendment to the IT Act, but these did not succeed as the amendment stayed in the statute book.