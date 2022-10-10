Cairn’s Mangala oilfield’s cumulative production hits 500 mmbbl

Discovered in 2004 and put into production in 2009, Mangala is part of the Mangala Bhagyam Aishwarya trinity situated in Barmer, Rajasthan. The oil field was the largest global discovery in 2004 and India’s largest onshore discovery in 25 years.
New Delhi: Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration and production company and a unit of Vedanta Group, on Monday said that cumulative production from its Mangala oilfield has hit 500 mmbbl.
Discovered in 2004 and put into production in 2009, Mangala is part of the MBA (Mangala Bhagyam Aishwarya) trinity situated in Barmer, Rajasthan. The oil field was the largest global discovery in 2004 and India’s largest onshore discovery in 25 years.
“We are happy to have achieved this milestone of producing 500 mmbbl of oil from our Mangala oilfield. This brings us closer to our target of doubling our production capacities in line with our chairman’s vision to contribute 50% to India’s domestic oil and gas production, and contribute towards the country’s energy Aatmanirbharta," said Prachur Sah, deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas.
The Rajasthan block is of national significance and is home to a number of technology firsts. The field has been the first in the country to apply micro seismic hydrofrac monitoring technology and has also executed the world’s largest jet-pump operation.
It is also home to the world’s largest Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) polymer flood project and the world’s largest Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) project. These have enabled the Mangala field to defy age and continue its contribution to India’s domestic crude production.
The field also marks the starting point of the Mangala pipeline, the world’s longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline that carries crude from the fields of Rajasthan to refineries in Gujarat.
Along with aiding India’s energy needs, the Mangala field has also contributed significantly to improving socio-economic conditions in its vicinity. Since Cairn commenced operations, the district of Barmer has registered a 650% increase in per capita income – taking it above both the national and state averages.