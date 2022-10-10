Cairn’s Mangala oilfield’s cumulative production hits 500 mmbbl

“We are happy to have achieved this milestone of producing 500 mmbbl of oil from our Mangala oilfield. This brings us closer to our target of doubling our production capacities in line with our chairman’s vision to contribute 50% to India’s domestic oil and gas production, and contribute towards the country’s energy Aatmanirbharta," said Prachur Sah, deputy CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas.

